President Joe Biden pledged Thursday the U.S. commitment to NATO will not waver, despite tumultuous politics underscored by a potential return of Donald Trump to the White House, as well as a growing sense of isolationism in the Republican Party. (July 13)
Biden: ‘I absolutely guarantee’ US commitment to NATO
