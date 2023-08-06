Ukrainian refugees are finding work in North Dakota’s oil industry–which has struggled to fill jobs. Bakken GROW connects Ukrainian recruits to sponsors through the Uniting for Ukraine program, allowing them to be “paroled” into the country and work for up to two years. (Aug. 6) (AP video: Jack Dura)
Ukrainian refugees find North Dakota oil jobs
Ukrainian refugees are finding work in North Dakota’s oil industry–which has struggled to fill jobs. Bakken GROW connects Ukrainian recruits to sponsors through the Uniting for Ukraine program, allowing them to be “paroled” into the country and work for up to two years. (Aug. 6) (AP video: Jack Dura)