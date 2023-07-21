Authorities say Fargo gunman who shot three police officers, and a civilian, killing one of the officers before an officer killed him, searched the internet for terms including “explosive ammo” and “kill fast,” as well as for crowded area events. (July 21)
North Dakota AG: Fargo shooter searched for ‘crowds’
