Climate protester delays US Open
Hurricane Lee
Turkey cave rescue
NFL: Lions stun Chiefs
Messi strikes, Argentina win

North Korea said Friday its new submarine has nuclear attack capabilities after years of development. Leader Kim Jong Un described the milestone as crucial in his efforts to build a nuclear-armed navy to counter the United States and its Asian allies. (Sept. 8)

Video

North Korea launches new nuclear attack submarine

North Korea said Friday its new submarine has nuclear attack capabilities after years of development. Leader Kim Jong Un described the milestone as crucial in his efforts to build a nuclear-armed navy to counter the United States and its Asian allies. (Sept. 8)
 
Share