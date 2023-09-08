North Korea said Friday its new submarine has nuclear attack capabilities after years of development. Leader Kim Jong Un described the milestone as crucial in his efforts to build a nuclear-armed navy to counter the United States and its Asian allies. (Sept. 8)
North Korea launches new nuclear attack submarine
