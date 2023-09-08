After serving 40 years, America’s newly retired intelligence officer for North Korea shares a parting message: Don’t be discouraged, as efforts continue to try to contain the North’s nuclear program and maintain peace and stability in the region. (Sept. 8)
Former U.S. intel officer on North Korean nuclear threat
