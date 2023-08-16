North Korea asserted Wednesday that a U.S. soldier who bolted across the heavily armed Korean border last month did so after becoming disillusioned with the inequality of American society and racial discrimination in its Army. (Aug 16)
North Korea asserts US soldier Travis King crossed border after becoming disillusioned with America
North Korea asserted Wednesday that a U.S. soldier who bolted across the heavily armed Korean border last month did so after becoming disillusioned with the inequality of American society and racial discrimination in its Army. (Aug 16)