Hilary grows into hurricane
Drone over Moscow
Maui fires latest
Mortgage interest rates
Wander Franco investigation

Residents in the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories were rushing to beat a noon Friday deadline to evacuate their homes as one of hundreds of wildfires raging in the territories moved closer to the city of 20,000. (Aug. 18)

Video

Fire nears capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories

Residents in the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories were rushing to beat a noon Friday deadline to evacuate their homes as one of hundreds of wildfires raging in the territories moved closer to the city of 20,000. (Aug. 18)
 
Share