Residents in the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories were rushing to beat a noon Friday deadline to evacuate their homes as one of hundreds of wildfires raging in the territories moved closer to the city of 20,000. (Aug. 18)
Fire nears capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories
