Former Northwestern University football coach Pat Fitzgerald sued the school Thursday for $130 million, saying his alma mater wrongfully fired him after 17 years in the wake of a hazing and abuse scandal that has engulfed the athletic department. (Oct. 5)
Fired Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald suing school for $130M for wrongful termination

