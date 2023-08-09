Northwestern’s football team practiced Wednesday, with some staffers in shirts that supported coach Pat Fitzgerald, who was fired over a hazing scandal. The interim coach called the demonstration a free speech issue but the athletic director called it “tone deaf.” (Aug. 9) (AP Video: Melissa Winder)
Northwestern staffers’ shirts support coach fired over hazing scandal
