A senior official at the Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) says the upcoming release into the sea of treated radioactive water from the tsunami-hit Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, more than 12 years after the meltdown disaster, will mark “a milestone”. (July 28)
Fukushima official: Water release will be ‘milestone’
