Police say the suspect in the 1982 Tylenol poisonings that killed seven people in the Chicago area and triggered a nationwide scare has died. A suburban Chicago nurse recalls finding one of the poisoned bottles of the drug. (July 11)(AP video:Teresa Crawford)
Suspect in Tylenol poisonings that killed 7 dies
