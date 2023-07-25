Russia has fired dozens of missiles and drones at the Odesa region, even hitting the city’s beloved historic sites. None struck quite as deeply as the one that destroyed the cathedral, which stands at the heart of the city’s romantic, notorious past and its deep roots in both Ukrainian and Russian culture. (July 25)
Anger as Russian strikes hit beloved Odesa sites
