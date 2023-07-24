Despite supporters’ claims that an August ballot proposal raising Ohio’s threshold for passing constitutional amendments wasn’t about abortion, a surge of political messaging urging a yes vote has skewed in that direction. (July 24)
Abortion messaging fills debate over Ohio Issue 1
