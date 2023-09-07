Ta’Kiya Young planned to move her growing family into a place of her own. She will now never have that chance. The 21-year-old pregnant Black woman was fatally shot by police in a supermarket parking lot near Columbus, Ohio, on Aug. 24. (Sep 7) (AP Video/Patrick Orsagos)
‘A bright light'; Grandma says of Ta’Kiya Young
