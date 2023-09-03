A vigorous debate is under way over a U.S. Forest Service proposal to rename the 390 square-mile Wayne National Forest after Ohio’s state tree, the buckeye. The public comment period closes Monday. (Sept. 3) (AP Video/Patrick Orsagos)
Debate ensues over Ohio national forest name change
