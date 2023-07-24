An investigation has been launched into why an Ohio officer allowed his police dog to attack a truck driver who was surrendering with his hands raised, despite State Highway Patrol troopers urging the officer to hold the dog back. (July 24)
Ohio authorities probe K9 attack on unarmed man
