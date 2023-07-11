Early in-person voting starts Tuesday in Ohio for an Aug. 8 election on whether to make it tougher to amend the constitution. Issue 1 would raise the threshold for passing constitutional changes from a simple majority to a 60% supermajority. (July 11) (AP Video: Patrick Orsagos)
Ohio Constitution question to be decided in August
