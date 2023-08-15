Constant oil spills combined with a blooming harmful algae have turned lake Maracaibo into a green toxic pool. The lake, which in the 20th century was the heart of the Venezuelan oil industry, registers unprecedented levels of contamination and according to experts its on the brink of facing irreparable damage. (August 15) (AP video/Juan Arraez)
Toxic algae engulfs Latin America’s largest lake
