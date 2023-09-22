BTS’ SUGA posts message to fans before enlisting in the military: ‘See you all in 2025'; Back at old job, Anthony Mackie lends star power to New Orleans’ post-Ida roof repair effort; ‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud accidentally overdosed on meth, cocaine, fentanyl, coroner says. (Sept. 22)
ShowBiz Minute: SUGA, Anthony Mackie, Angus Cloud
BTS’ SUGA posts message to fans before enlisting in the military: ‘See you all in 2025'; Back at old job, Anthony Mackie lends star power to New Orleans’ post-Ida roof repair effort; ‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud accidentally overdosed on meth, cocaine, fentanyl, coroner says. (Sept. 22)