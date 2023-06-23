A powerful animal sedative in the illicit drug supply is complicating the U.S. response to the opioid crisis. Xylazine is not intended for human use and can cause severe skin wounds in people who inject it. (June 23) (AP VIdeo: Tassanee Vejpongsa)
Animal sedative adds new pain to opioid crisis
A powerful animal sedative in the illicit drug supply is complicating the U.S. response to the opioid crisis. Xylazine is not intended for human use and can cause severe skin wounds in people who inject it. (June 23) (AP VIdeo: Tassanee Vejpongsa)