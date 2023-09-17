Fewer than half of rural hospitals have labor and delivery units and the number keeps dropping. It’s forcing pregnant women to travel longer distances for care or face giving birth in an emergency room (Sept. 17) (AP Video by Claire Rush, Kristin Hall, Manuel Valdes)
Closures of rural maternity units rising in US
Fewer than half of rural hospitals have labor and delivery units and the number keeps dropping. It’s forcing pregnant women to travel longer distances for care or face giving birth in an emergency room (Sept. 17) (AP Video by Claire Rush, Kristin Hall, Manuel Valdes)