For a history-making two months, a pig’s kidney worked normally inside a brain-dead man. And while the dramatic experiment ended this week, it’s raising hope for testing pig kidneys in living patients. (Sept. 14) (AP Video/Shelby Lum)
Historic pig kidney transplant experiment ends
