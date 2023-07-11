Madonna says she’s “on the road to recovery” following ICU stay; Aretha Franklin’s sons clash over her wishes in trial over dual wills; Rapper Lil Nas X reported to be among among scooter-riding tourists stopped in Oslo tunnel. (July 11)
ShowBiz Minute: Madonna, Franklin, Lil Nas X
