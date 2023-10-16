California condors this summer were given a new emergency-use avian influenza vaccine during a trial at the Los Angeles Zoo and other West Coast zoos. Antibodies found in early results may give the endangered condors partial protection from the deadliest strain of avian flu. (Oct. 16) (AP Video: Eugene Garcia)
Endangered California condors get experimental avian influenza vaccine
