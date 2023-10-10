Israel-Hamas war
A friend says Dorothy Hoffner, a 104-year-old Chicago woman who made a recent skydive jump that could see her certified by Guinness World Records as the oldest person to ever skydive, has died. (Oct. 10)
104-year-old Chicago woman dies a week after making skydive that could make her oldest skydiver

