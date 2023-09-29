A teen who killed four students at Michigan’s Oxford High School is eligible for life in prison without parole. Judge Kwamé Rowe heard testimony this summer from experts who gave different opinions about Ethan Crumbley’s mental health. (Sept. 29)
Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley could get life in prison for killing 4 students
