Eight people who were trapped in a disabled cable car dangling high above a valley in Pakistan returned safely to the ground Tuesday after military commandos staged a daring and delicate rescue using helicopters and a makeshift chairlift. (Aug. 23) (AP video/Nasir Mahmood)

Relief after Pakistan cable car rescue

