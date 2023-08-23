Eight people who were trapped in a disabled cable car dangling high above a valley in Pakistan returned safely to the ground Tuesday after military commandos staged a daring and delicate rescue using helicopters and a makeshift chairlift. (Aug. 23) (AP video/Nasir Mahmood)
Relief after Pakistan cable car rescue
