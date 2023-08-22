Eight people who got trapped in a disabled cable car dangling high above a valley in Pakistan returned safely to the ground Tuesday after military commandos staged a daring and delicate rescue using helicopters and a makeshift chairlift. (Aug. 22)
Rescuers save 8 people trapped in cable car dangling above canyon in Pakistan
