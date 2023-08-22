Army commandos using helicopters and a makeshift chairlift rescued eight people from a broken cable car as it dangled hundreds of meters above a canyon Tuesday in a remote, mountainous part of Pakistan, authorities said. (Aug. 22)
Pakistani authorities race to rescue 8 trapped in dangling cable car
