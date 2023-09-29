Authorities in Pakistan say at least 52 people were killed and nearly 70 wounded after a powerful bomb exploded in a crowd of people celebrating the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday in the southwest of the country. (AP video by Khalil Ahmed) (Sept. 29)
Dozens dead after blast in southwestern Pakistan at rally celebrating birthday of Islam’s prophet
