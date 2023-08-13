An investigation has been launched to look into the death of a Pakistani porter near the peak of the world’s most treacherous mountain. There have been allegations climbers eager to reach the summit had walked past the man. (Aug 13)
Controversy after death of Pakistani porter on K2
An investigation has been launched to look into the death of a Pakistani porter near the peak of the world’s most treacherous mountain. There have been allegations climbers eager to reach the summit had walked past the man. (Aug 13)