Israel struck targets in a militant stronghold in the occupied West Bank with drones and deployed hundreds of troops in the area, in an incursion that resembled the wide-scale military operations carried out during the second Palestinian uprising two decades ago. Palestinian health officials said at least eight Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded. (July 3)
Palestinian Prime Minister condemns West Bank raids
