Tony Estanguet, the head of the embattled Paris Olympics in 2024, says he’s bracing for intense scrutiny and criticism as French police investigate Games-related contracts but defiantly insists they bear no comparison with corruption and ethics scandals that have for decades dogged the Olympic movement’s flagship money-spinning event. (June 29) (AP video: Alex Turnbull, Oleg Cetinic)
AP Interview: Paris Olympics chief denies wrongdoing
