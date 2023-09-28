Until four years ago, motorists largely had Paris’ Sébastopol Boulevard thoroughfare to themselves. Now, its bike-lane jams speak to a cycling revolution that is reshaping the capital of France — long a country of car-lovers, home to Renault, Citroen and Peugeot. This revolution, like others, is also proving choppy. (Sept. 28) (AP Video/Alex Turnbull)
Long a city that embraced cars, Paris is seeing a new kind of road rage: Bike-lane traffic jams
Until four years ago, motorists largely had Paris’ Sébastopol Boulevard thoroughfare to themselves. Now, its bike-lane jams speak to a cycling revolution that is reshaping the capital of France — long a country of car-lovers, home to Renault, Citroen and Peugeot. This revolution, like others, is also proving choppy. (Sept. 28) (AP Video/Alex Turnbull)