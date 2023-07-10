As he marks his 83rd birthday at his annual Peace and Love celebration, Ringo Starr discusses listening to the upcoming Beatles track recently announced by Paul McCartney, which lifts vocals from old recordings to feature John Lennon and George Harrison. (July 10)
Ringo Starr moved by Beatles track
As he marks his 83rd birthday at his annual Peace and Love celebration, Ringo Starr discusses listening to the upcoming Beatles track recently announced by Paul McCartney, which lifts vocals from old recordings to feature John Lennon and George Harrison. (July 10)