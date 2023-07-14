Pennsylvania is the latest state where the public school funding system was found to be unconstitutional and the disparity was unjustified. Even though the court sided with some of the state’s poorest districts, it could take years for students to benefit from funding changes. (July 13) (AP Video: Tassanee Vejpongsa)
Pennsylvania students graduate despite fight for funding
