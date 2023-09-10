AP Top Stories Sept. 10 P

Here’s the latest for Saturday, September 9th: Aftershocks rattle survivors in Morocco as mourners laid to rest over 2100 victims from a massive earthquake; Presiden Biden in Vietnam says his visit is about strengthening ties and not trying to start a “cold war” with China; Police say an escaped murderer in Pennsylvania has slipped out their search area; officials demolish a historic bridge over the Missouri river with explosives. (September 10)