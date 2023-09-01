Hundreds of law enforcement agents are searching for a man convicted of murder in Pennsylvania for the fatal stabbing his ex-girlfriend, a day after he escaped from a county jail. Officials believe he is still in the area of West Chester, Pennsylvania and warned residents to remain vigilant. (Sept. 1)
Convicted killer remains at large in Pennsylvania, officials warn residents to stay vigilant
Hundreds of law enforcement agents are searching for a man convicted of murder in Pennsylvania for the fatal stabbing his ex-girlfriend, a day after he escaped from a county jail. Officials believe he is still in the area of West Chester, Pennsylvania and warned residents to remain vigilant. (Sept. 1)