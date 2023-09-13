An escaped murderer was captured Wednesday after eluding hundreds of searchers for two weeks, a conclusion that brought relief to anxious residents of southeastern Pennsylvania who had endured sleepless nights as he hid in the woods. (Sept. 13)
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante captured after 2 weeks on the run
An escaped murderer was captured Wednesday after eluding hundreds of searchers for two weeks, a conclusion that brought relief to anxious residents of southeastern Pennsylvania who had endured sleepless nights as he hid in the woods. (Sept. 13)