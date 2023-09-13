A murderer who escaped from a Pennsylvania jail and eluded capture for two weeks was caught Wednesday by a team of tactical officers. Danelo Cavalcante was quickly arraigned at a state police barracks and sent to prison. (Sept. 13) (AP Video: Tassanee Vejpongsa)
Escaped murderer captured and arraigned in Pennsylvania
