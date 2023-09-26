Here’s the latest for Tuesday, September 26th: Biden joins picket line, urges striking auto workers to “stick with it"; Canada’s House speaker resigns; At least 20 dead in Azerbaijan explosion; Charges dropped against Philly officer in fatal traffic-stop shooting. (Sept. 26)
AP Top Stories September 26 P
