A judge has dismissed all charges, including a murder count, against a Philadelphia police officer who shot and killed a driver on Aug. 14. The defense has asserted that Officer Mark Dial was acting in self-defense when he fired into Eddie Irizarry’s car during a traffic stop. (Sept 26)
Judge dismisses charges against Philadelphia police officer in fatal traffic-stop shooting
