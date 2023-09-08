Authorities in Philadelphia have released police bodycam video of the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry during a vehicle stop. The now-former officer who shot Irizarry turned himself in Friday morning to face murder charges. (Sept. 8) (AP Video: Tassanee Vejpongsa)
Bodycam video shows fatal police shooting in Philadelphia
