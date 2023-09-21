Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal said at a news conference that the controller’s report released earlier this week contained “misleading statements,” and she questioned the controller’s review. (Sept.21) (AP Video : Tassanee Vejpongsa)
Philadelphia sheriff disputes controller report that her office can’t account for nearly 200 guns
