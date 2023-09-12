Authorities say escaped murderer Danelo Souza Cavalcante stole a rifle from a garage, fled a homeowner’s gunfire, and is on the run in suburban Philadelphia. Police have closed roads Tuesday and are telling residents to lock their doors. (Sept. 12)
Searchers zero in on escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante in Pennsylvania
