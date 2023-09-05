As authorities have moved and expanded the search area for a convicted murderer who escaped from a suburban Philadelphia prison last week, residents living near the search area said they are taking extra precautions, locking their homes and staying in more populated areas. (Sept.5) (AP Video:Tassanee Vejpongsa)
Residents react as search for escaped prisoner expanded
