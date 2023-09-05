AP Top 25 Poll
Enrique Tarrio gets 22 years in prison
Biden awards Medal of Honor
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce injured
United equipment outage

As authorities have moved and expanded the search area for a convicted murderer who escaped from a suburban Philadelphia prison last week, residents living near the search area said they are taking extra precautions, locking their homes and staying in more populated areas. (Sept.5) (AP Video:Tassanee Vejpongsa)

Video

Residents react as search for escaped prisoner expanded

As authorities have moved and expanded the search area for a convicted murderer who escaped from a suburban Philadelphia prison last week, residents living near the search area said they are taking extra precautions, locking their homes and staying in more populated areas. (Sept.5) (AP Video:Tassanee Vejpongsa)
 
Share