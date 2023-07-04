Philadelphia officials condemned gun violence after a 40-year-old man with a rifle, a pistol, a bulletproof vest, extra magazines and a police scanner fatally shot four men on the streets of a Philadelphia neighborhood and chased and killed a fifth man inside a home, according to police. (July 4)
Philadelphia Officials Condemn Gun Violence
Philadelphia officials condemned gun violence after a 40-year-old man with a rifle, a pistol, a bulletproof vest, extra magazines and a police scanner fatally shot four men on the streets of a Philadelphia neighborhood and chased and killed a fifth man inside a home, according to police. (July 4)