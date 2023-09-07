Tiffany Haddish has teamed with the Arby’s Foundation to help students struggling to pay school meal debt. Haddish, who has her own She Ready Foundation helping kids get housing and work experience, remembers getting free lunch tickets and wanted to help. She’s also found a sweet hobby in her downtime. (Sept. 7)
Tiffany Haddish spending time during strikes on philanthropy and bees
