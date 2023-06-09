Two giant inflatable ducks are making a splash in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbor, in the return of a pop-art project that sparked a frenzy in the city a decade ago. The two 18-meter-tall yellow ducks by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman resemble the bath toys many played with in their childhood. (June 9) (AP video: Alice Fung)
Giant inflatable ducks make a splash in Hong Kong
