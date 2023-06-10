African wildlife, known for iconic big beasts and its variety of species, continues to attract millions of foreign travelers to the continent. But an exhibition in Johannesburg is questioning the relationship between humans and animals, which is often marked by the destruction and exploitation of wildlife for commercial and recreational purposes. (June 10) (AP video: Nqobile Ntshangase)
Artist confronts destruction of African wildlife
